Chief Secretary reviews winter preparedness

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the winter preparedness, supply, and stocking of essential commodities across the Kashmir Division and snowbound districts of Jammu province including Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch, and Rajouri.

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Finance, Power Development, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction, Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir, Inspectors General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Managing Directors of DISCOMs, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and District SPs of all districts, and officers from concerned departments participated in the meeting.