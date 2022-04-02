Chief Secretary takes stock of arrangements for Ramadhan, Navratri

Chief Secretary asked the officers of all departments to ensure that all necessary services are extended to the people during the month so that they celebrate their religious days in a convenient manner. He directed KPDCL officers to ensure uninterrupted power supply at peak hours of Sehri and Iftaar. He also directed the PHE officers to ensure adequate supply of drinking water to the public during the period.

Chief Secretary further directed for continuous market checking to curb profiteering and hoarding by traders and shopkeepers. He asked for initiating strict action against the erring traders so that the innocent customers do not suffer on this account.