Chief Secretary visits Jamia Masjid, other shrines in Srinagar

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday visited Dargah Hazratbal, Khanqah-e-Moula and Jamia Masjid Nowhatta in Srinagar city to review arrangements put in place for the visiting devotees there.
Chief Secretary was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz, Commissioner, SMC Athar Aamir Khan, Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo, SSP Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal and other senior officers.
Chief Secretary exhorted upon the concerned departments to ensure all their respective tasks are accomplished with highest degree of responsibility so that devotees visiting the shrines don't face any hardship on this account.
He interacted with Auqaf members at the shrines and enquired from them about the arrangements that have been put in place for convenience of the devotees.
During his visit to Dargah, Chief Secretary directed for upgradation of facilities there saying that all services should be put in place for convenience of devotees thronging the shrine during Laylat-ul-Qadr, Eid ul Fitr. He directed for completion of boundary wall and construction of gates in the premises.
Maintaining that collective approach is the way forward for better upkeep of shrines, Chief Secretary directed the officers to take feedback from Auqaf and locals regarding upgradation of facilities. He asked the officers to keep the stray dogs at bay by engaging dog catchers at the shrines to prevent any mishap.
He asked the SMC to ensure proper maintenance of cleanliness around the shrines especially during Ramadan as well as upcoming holy days.
During his visit to Jamia Masjid, Chief Secretary inaugurated ablution block which was a long pending demand of the locals.
On the occasion, Chief Secretary took stock of issues faced by the devotees assuring them an appropriate action on the same for speedy redressal.
Senior officers from all concerned departments accompanied the Chief Secretary.
Later, Chief Secretary visited Khushalsar and Giksar lakes and inspected rejuvenation works being executed on twin water bodies.
Conducts surprise visit of SKIMS Soura, SMHS Hospital
Meanwhile, Chief Secretary along with Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bharadwaj on Tuesday paid a surprise visit Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) here and took stock of the medical care facilities available to public there.
During the visit Chief Secretary inspected wards, ICU, Oxygen plants, OPD areas and also assessed the cleanliness and other amenities available to the patients. He directed the management of hospital to provide best and quality care medical facilities to the public besides the specialist doctors should be made available round the clock at the hospital for the advanced treatment of the patients.
During the visit, Dr. Mehta also interacted with patients and attendants and had first hand appraisal from them regarding the services provided by the hospital administration. He also enquired about the well being of patients being treated at the hospital.
While reviewing different amenities available at the hospital, the Chief Secretary directed the management of hospital for improvement in cleanliness and overall upkeep of hospital and its surroundings for the welfare of patients and the attendants.
Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary also visited SKIMS Soura and reviewed the functioning of the institution.
During the visit, Dr. Mehta had a detailed round of the institute and took stock of all the medical care facilities provided to the public there.
At SKIMS, the Chief Secretary interacted with the injured patients of bus accident of 26th April at Pattan and directed concerned officers to provide best and treatment to the injured persons. He also wished them speedy recovery.
While interacting with the management of the SKIMS, Chief Secretary directed Director SKIMS to enrol for grading of facilities like ISO Certification and others, so that this premier institute gets its name well across the country.
Assessing the steps initiated for cleanliness in hospitals, Chief Secretary appreciated the improvement in cleanliness and overall upkeep of hospital and its surroundings for the welfare of patients and the attendants. However, he emphasized on further improvement in the cleanliness and proper disposal of bio medical waste to avoid spread of infections to patients.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; Dy. Commissioner Srinagar; Commissioner SMC; Principal SMHS and other officers also accompanied the Chief Secretary during the visits.