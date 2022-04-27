Chief Secretary visits Jamia Masjid, other shrines in Srinagar

Conducts surprise visit of SKIMS Soura, SMHS Hospital

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary along with Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bharadwaj on Tuesday paid a surprise visit Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) here and took stock of the medical care facilities available to public there.

During the visit Chief Secretary inspected wards, ICU, Oxygen plants, OPD areas and also assessed the cleanliness and other amenities available to the patients. He directed the management of hospital to provide best and quality care medical facilities to the public besides the specialist doctors should be made available round the clock at the hospital for the advanced treatment of the patients.

During the visit, Dr. Mehta also interacted with patients and attendants and had first hand appraisal from them regarding the services provided by the hospital administration. He also enquired about the well being of patients being treated at the hospital.