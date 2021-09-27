Chief Secy calls for completing dev projects as per schedule

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the progress of various mega developmental projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Health & Medical Education, Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare, Forest Ecology & Environment, Industries & Commerce, Higher Education, and Tourism, besides Divisional Commissioners Kashmir/ Jammu and CEO, ERA along with concerned Heads of department participated in the meeting.

While reviewing the progress of various developmental projects relating to public health, Dr Mehta directed the completion of infrastructural works of government medical colleges at Kathua, Doda, Anantnag, Baramulla, and the State Cancer Institute, Jammu by December 2021.

He also urged the line department/executing agencies to expedite the completion of work of Bone and Joint Hospital, Bakshi Nagar Jammu, AIIMS Awantipora, and Gynecological Block at Lal Ded Hospital in line with the original completion schedules, an official handout said.