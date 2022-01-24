Chief Secy directs opening of Panthayal Tunnel by April 15

Jammu: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday chaired a meeting to review the condition of the National Highway-44 connecting Jammu and Srinagar, and take stock of the traffic movement thereon. Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, representative of NHAI, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, and district SP, Ramban participated in the meeting.

It was informed that the Department has prioritised construction and maintenance of the National Highway-44 which has kept the highway open for vehicular traffic even during extreme weather vagaries.