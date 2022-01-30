Chilai-Kalan ends, MeT forecasts wet spell from today

This Chilai-Kalan, a total number of 12 Western Disturbances affected Jammu and Kashmir, out of which only 3 were able to give a good amount of rain and snow. Western Disturbance is a phenomenon that brings a change in weather.

The two major spells of inclement weather were witnessed in the first ten days of January, while the third one was around January 21-23.

The period ended with excess rainfall in the Union Territory with major contribution coming from the Jammu region.

Lowest temperature in Srinagar dropped to minus 6 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of December 17-18 , 2021, four days before the beginning of Chilai-Kalan. The lowest temperature registered in Chilai-Kalan was minus 4.5 degrees Celsius recorded during the intervening night of January 14-15.