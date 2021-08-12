Child killed, four injured in Rajouri explosion

Rajouri: A four-year-old child got killed while four other received injuries in an explosion that took place in the house of BJP mandal president Rajouri Jasbir Singh located at Khandli bridge chowk.

The explosion took place on Thursday evening when family members of BJPs mandal president were sitting at their verandah located on Khandli - Maira road and an explosive substance was reportedly thrown on the house.

“Five to six person received injuries in the explosion who all were shifted to Rajouri GMC Associated Hospital where a four-year-old child succumbed to injuries” said officials.

They added that the deceased has been identified as Veer Singh.

Four to five more injured are admitted in the hospital, with two have been declared critical by doctors and are being referred to GMC Jammu. Meanwhile, forces have cordoned the entire area surrounding the house of the leader.