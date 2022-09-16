Children’s Hospital gets a new address

Srinagar: The J&K administration has shifted the paediatric services of GB Pant Hospital to the newly-constructed 500-bedded Children’s Hospital in the Bemina locality of Srinagar.
Besides, the government is also planning to shift Government Chest Disease Hospital to GB Pant Hospital.
As per an official order issued by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary to the Government Health and Medical Education Department, the decision regarding the shifting of entire paediatric services of GB Pant Hospital to 500-bedded Children Hospital was taken after assessing the proper functionality of all vital aspects and plans by the Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar.
“In the interest of seamless patient care, the sanction is hereby accorded to the continuation of Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology and Surgical Services along with dispensaries and commercial services at GB Pant Hospital Srinagar as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU),” reads an order.
Besides, the procurement of machinery and MRI, other pediatric equipment, originally approved for GB Pant Hospital, would now be installed at the newly-constructed Children Hospital Bemina by Managing Director, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd.
Medical Superintendent, G B Pant Hospital, Dr Nazir Hussain Choudhary told Greater Kashmir that all the pediatric services had been shifted to the newly-constructed hospital in Bemina.
“All the services including wards, laboratories, ICUs, DIC, and NRC would function at the Children Hospital in Bemina. We are on the job and our staff is also active in the newly-constructed hospital so that patient care doesn't suffer,” he said.
Dr Choudhary said that Medicine, Obstetrics-Gynecology, and Surgical Services would continue to function normally at G B Pant Hospital.
Regarding shifting CD Hospital to GB Pant Hospital, Medical Superintendent, Chest Disease (CD) Hospital Dr Saleem Tak told Greater Kashmir that GMC Srinagar would make a proper plan about it.
However, he confirmed that they would soon shift to G B Pant Hospital.
“In this regard, the GMC will make a proper plan. After submitting the plan, CD Hospital will be shifted to GB Pant Hospital. Till then, all the healthcare services will continue to function smoothly at CD Hospital,” he said.