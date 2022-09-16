Children’s Hospital gets a new address

Srinagar: The J&K administration has shifted the paediatric services of GB Pant Hospital to the newly-constructed 500-bedded Children’s Hospital in the Bemina locality of Srinagar.

Besides, the government is also planning to shift Government Chest Disease Hospital to GB Pant Hospital.

As per an official order issued by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary to the Government Health and Medical Education Department, the decision regarding the shifting of entire paediatric services of GB Pant Hospital to 500-bedded Children Hospital was taken after assessing the proper functionality of all vital aspects and plans by the Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar.