Chillai Kalan begins on a dry note

Srinagar: Amid continuous cold wave, the harshest 40-day winter period ‘Chillai Kalan’ began on a dry note on Wednesday while the interior parts of Dal Lake in Srinagar partially froze on Tuesday night with the weather office predicting continued dry weather.

The MeT officials said that the mercury dropped below zero degrees during the night at all weather stations of Kashmir and Ladakh.

The MeT Department said that the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on a dry note.