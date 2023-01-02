Chillai Kalan tightens its grip

Srinagar: The Chillai Kalan tightened its grip further with steep drop in minimum temperatures on Monday even as the Meteorological Department predicted 70 percent chances of rain and snow next week in J&K.
“The weather will remain mainly clear till January 6,” the MeT officials said. “Expect further fall in minimum temperatures across J&K with warmer days and colder nights in the coming days.”
They said that from January 8 to 10, the weather would remain cloudy with 70 percent possibility of snowfall and rains at many places of J&K,” they said. “Fog is likely to continue in the plains of Jammu.”
The department has advised the travellers to avoid travelling in the morning hours.
The MeT officials said that amid clear overnight skies, the minimum temperature plummeted across Kashmir with Gulmarg and Pahalgam recording season’s coldest night at minus 10 degrees Celsius and 9.6 degrees Celsius.
They said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius against last night’s 0.5 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees Celsius below normal for the summer capital.
The MeT officials said that Qazigund recorded a low of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius against 0.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.9 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 9.6 degrees Celsius against minus 9.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said Kokernag recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius against minus 0.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.1 degrees Celsius below normal for the place.
They said that Gulmarg ski-resort in Baramulla recorded a low of minus 10 degrees Celsius against minus 8.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that in Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 5.7 degrees Celsius against minus 4.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Jammu recorded a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius against 5.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.1 degrees Celsius below normal.