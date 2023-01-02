Chillai Kalan tightens its grip

Srinagar: The Chillai Kalan tightened its grip further with steep drop in minimum temperatures on Monday even as the Meteorological Department predicted 70 percent chances of rain and snow next week in J&K.

“The weather will remain mainly clear till January 6,” the MeT officials said. “Expect further fall in minimum temperatures across J&K with warmer days and colder nights in the coming days.”

They said that from January 8 to 10, the weather would remain cloudy with 70 percent possibility of snowfall and rains at many places of J&K,” they said. “Fog is likely to continue in the plains of Jammu.”

The department has advised the travellers to avoid travelling in the morning hours.