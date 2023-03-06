China’s defence budget for 2023 to grow by 7.2%

New Delhi: China declared its official draft defence budget 2023, which would increase the annual defence budget to 1.5537 trillion yuan or US $224.79 billion, an increase of 7.2 percent, a straight eighth successive year increase.

China’s defence budget grew 7.1 percent last year to 1.45 trillion yuan.

Many international organisations, including the most credible Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), believe that China’s actual volume may be 25 to 50 percent higher and may not necessarily be officially budgeted.

According to the analysts, the published data does not include important expenditures like expanses on strategic forces, defence research and development, import of foreign weapons, People’s Armed Police (internal troops analogue) and other paramilitary units.