CID launches portal for people to inform about unlawful activities

Through this portal, citizens can now report information about criminal, unlawful or suspicious activities in their neighborhood. The portal also allows the citizens to share information anonymously.

The Police have said that CID is recording every single instance of threat or intimidation to any person directly or indirectly (through telephone call, WhatsApp message, Email or Social media or poster or web-portal or any other mode).

“Citizens are invited to report any intimidation preferably with details such as date and time of telephone call vide which threat was conveyed, telephone number including virtual number used by criminal, application used etc. it is also helpful if the voice or conversation of the criminal is recorded which CID will obtain separately to compare it with the voice library to identify the criminal,” said a statement.