CII Gujarat delegation calls on LG

Srinagar: A delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Gujarat led by its Chairman Anand Desai met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, productive discussions were held on the growth of the industrial sector of J&K.
The 14-member delegation comprising Chairman CII Gujarat Anand Desai, former Chairman CII Gujarat Vinod Agrawal, Chairman CII J&K Syed Javaid Syed, Head CII J&K Khurshid Dar besides other office bearers of the organisation apprised the LG of their visit to J&K to explore avenues for business and building strategic economic partnerships for the industries.
The members of the delegation appreciated the industry-friendly and investment-supportive policies brought in by the J&K administration.
The business delegation also shared pleasant experiences of their visit to the industrial areas of J&K and the interactions with the representatives of the industries and the J&K administration.
Interacting with the members of the delegation, the LG said that the J&K administration was steadfast in promoting an industrial eco-system in J&K for which investment proposals of Rs 56,000 crore had already been received by the Department of Industries and Commerce, J&K, besides the development of private industrial estates.
Observing that the road and tunnel projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore were currently under execution in J&K, the LG said that with the completion of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and the Delhi-Katra expressway, J&K would have a Greenfield Expressway, and next year Kashmir would be connected to Kanyakumari via rail connectivity.
He said that the number of flights to and fro Srinagar and Jammu has also seen significant growth in the last few months, creating an enabling environment for the rapid growth of the industrial sector in J&K.
Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department Vivek Bhardwaj was present during the meeting.