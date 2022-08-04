CII Gujarat delegation calls on LG

Srinagar: A delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Gujarat led by its Chairman Anand Desai met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, productive discussions were held on the growth of the industrial sector of J&K.

The 14-member delegation comprising Chairman CII Gujarat Anand Desai, former Chairman CII Gujarat Vinod Agrawal, Chairman CII J&K Syed Javaid Syed, Head CII J&K Khurshid Dar besides other office bearers of the organisation apprised the LG of their visit to J&K to explore avenues for business and building strategic economic partnerships for the industries.