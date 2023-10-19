CIK carries multiple raids in Kashmir in terror-related case

Srinagar: Counter Insurgency Kashmir (CIK) carried out searches at five locations in Kupwara, Srinagar, Anantnag, and Pulwama districts on Thursday.
The searches were conducted in pursuance to the search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge Designated under NIA Act Srinagar in case FIR No 07/2023 under Sections 153-A, 505, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 13, 18, 18-B, and 39 of the UAPA registered at Police Station CIK Srinagar.
Officials said that the case pertains to a deep conspiracy hatched by terrorist organisations with their associates in Kashmir in conspiracy with handlers sitting across who were uploading criminal content on different social media platforms which are not only seditious but also spreading anti-India narrative aiming at glorifying and glamorising terrorists and also inciting and luring gullible youth to take up arms against the sovereignty of India by joining terrorist ranks.
They said that preliminary investigation revealed that some of these individuals and entities were profiling individuals, especially those who would like to take a different and independent stand against secessionists or terrorists and who are in support of peace, order, and a violence-free society, as legitimate targets of vilification and violence.
“These anti-national elements are also profiling bonafide public servants working in Kashmir and perpetually keep issuing threats, sometimes open and sometimes veiled to harm their person, reputation or properties to prevent them from performing their lawful duties,” officials said.
They said that during the preliminary investigation, it was also revealed that through these Facebook accounts, these associates of terrorist organisations were promoting feelings of enmity and disharmony among different religious and regional groups and provoking youth to indulge in large-scale violence and disturbance against the peace and tranquility of Kashmir.
Officials said that during the searches, incriminating material including electronic gadgets and other articles having a bearing on the investigation of the case were seized and recovered.
“Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation,” they said. “The searches are aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in Kashmir by identifying such elements who are inimical to the peace and security of the state and are supporting And abetting terrorism by luring youth into the fold of terrorism.”