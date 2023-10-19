CIK carries multiple raids in Kashmir in terror-related case

Srinagar: Counter Insurgency Kashmir (CIK) carried out searches at five locations in Kupwara, Srinagar, Anantnag, and Pulwama districts on Thursday.

The searches were conducted in pursuance to the search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge Designated under NIA Act Srinagar in case FIR No 07/2023 under Sections 153-A, 505, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 13, 18, 18-B, and 39 of the UAPA registered at Police Station CIK Srinagar.

Officials said that the case pertains to a deep conspiracy hatched by terrorist organisations with their associates in Kashmir in conspiracy with handlers sitting across who were uploading criminal content on different social media platforms which are not only seditious but also spreading anti-India narrative aiming at glorifying and glamorising terrorists and also inciting and luring gullible youth to take up arms against the sovereignty of India by joining terrorist ranks.

They said that preliminary investigation revealed that some of these individuals and entities were profiling individuals, especially those who would like to take a different and independent stand against secessionists or terrorists and who are in support of peace, order, and a violence-free society, as legitimate targets of vilification and violence.