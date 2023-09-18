CIK detains social media user for uploading hateful, abusive content

Srinagar: The Counter Insurgency Kashmir (CIK) on Monday detained a social media user for uploading hateful and abusive content against the martyrs of the security forces.

Officials said that an Instagram user was found posting hateful and abusive posts against the martyred DSP of J&K Police Humayun Bhat who lost his life besides two other army officers while fighting with terrorists in an encounter at Kokernag in Anantnag on Wednesday.

“On preliminary analysis of his social media handles it is found that the user is also uploading content glamourising terrorism, threatening security forces, and calling names,” officials said.

The user has been identified as Irfan Malik, 43, working as an operator in JustDial, son of Abdu Rashid Malik of 29 Chotta Bazaar, Srinagar.