CISF Head Constable injured after colleague opens fire in Ramban

Ramban: A Head Constable of Central Industries Security Forces (CISF) posted at Baglihar Hydro Electric Project (BHEP) Chanderkote sustained injuries after his colleague opened fire during a ‘general briefing’ late Saturday evening.
According to police sources, CISF Inspector Suraj Kumar lodged a written complaint at Police Station Chanderkote stating that during a general briefing of personnel, a constable identified as Danesh Malha with criminal intention to kill other jawans present in the briefing opened fire with service rifle AK-47.
“A Head Constable Surinder Kumar sustained injuries before the accused was overpowered by other personnel and his service weapon snatched,” sources said, adding that the injured Head Constable was shifted to District Hospital Ramban where he was responding to the treatment.
Sources informed the accused constable was arrested.
A case under FIR Number 100 of 2022 under Section 307(attempt to murder), IPC was registered against the constable who opened fire on colleagues, at Police Station Chanderkote.
SHO Police Station Chanderkote Inspector PD Singh confirmed the incident.