CISF Head Constable injured after colleague opens fire in Ramban

Ramban: A Head Constable of Central Industries Security Forces (CISF) posted at Baglihar Hydro Electric Project (BHEP) Chanderkote sustained injuries after his colleague opened fire during a ‘general briefing’ late Saturday evening.

According to police sources, CISF Inspector Suraj Kumar lodged a written complaint at Police Station Chanderkote stating that during a general briefing of personnel, a constable identified as Danesh Malha with criminal intention to kill other jawans present in the briefing opened fire with service rifle AK-47.