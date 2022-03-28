‘Citizen groups in Srinagar, Budgam, Kulgam plotting mob lynching of terrorists’

Srinagar: After killing of JKP SPO Ishfaq Ahmad Dar and his brother Umar Ahmad Dar of Nasrullahpora, Budgam, several citizen groups in Srinagar, Budgam and Kulgam have formed certain groups to lynch terrorist hiding among civilian population.
Top sources in the security establishment told Kashmir News Agency ( KNA) that reliable inputs have been received, indicating that citizens fed up of murder of common Kashmir by terrorism sponsored from across the border, have decided to replicate Punjab model of 80s when several Khalistani terrorists were lynched by the people in broad day light.
“Security establishment has been alerted about this developing scenario to ensure people do not take law into their own hands. There have been several cases in the rest of the country where people have publicly lynched and killed criminals and we are apprehensive of similar situation with vigilante groups becoming active here,” sources said.
The uptick in the number of deaths of civilians including those of the minority community has evoked a lot of anger and outrage among the people in Kashmir.
As terrorists stalked the streets, killing even school teachers with unprecedented violence, Kashmiri youth appears to be restoring confidence among a stricken populace.
While many Kashmiris are exposing Pakistan for its nefarious designs and its terrorism lobby, which are targeting civilians and local policemen, certain other groups have started functioning in the last two three months to kill the terrorists hiding in dense population.
“Things on ground are changing too. Many Kashmiris have formed local groups in terror hit districts and are ready to avenge innocent’s blood. First such input was received last year but since then there has been continuous flow of information about Kashmiri youth plotting mob lynching,” sources further added.
While the security establishment is cautious, the development is quietly being appreciated by elders, common folks in the society. “Things are changing and Kashmir is changing too said one of the local Kashmiri who represents a group to fight against terrorists in his locality . He gives an example of Punjab – Look at Punjab it is the local population that helped in neutralising terrorists, Why can’t we follow the same, he said.
Kashmir is experiencing a period of relative stability and peace due to greater counter terrorism operations and drop in cross border infiltration along the line of control. For the first time civilians had come out on street to protest against terrorists last month.
“We think this is very important for the locals of respective areas to stop sheltering terrorists. It is also important to keep a watch in their locality,” said another youth.
A senior citizen from Budgam told the KNA that these local civilian groups have promised to fight Pakistan sponsored terrorism in their local areas, kill the terrorists found in their areas and act as a barrier to stop any terrorism activity in their respective Mohallas and cities. (KASHMIR NEWS AGENCY)