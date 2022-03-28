‘Citizen groups in Srinagar, Budgam, Kulgam plotting mob lynching of terrorists’

While the security establishment is cautious, the development is quietly being appreciated by elders, common folks in the society. “Things are changing and Kashmir is changing too said one of the local Kashmiri who represents a group to fight against terrorists in his locality . He gives an example of Punjab – Look at Punjab it is the local population that helped in neutralising terrorists, Why can’t we follow the same, he said.

Kashmir is experiencing a period of relative stability and peace due to greater counter terrorism operations and drop in cross border infiltration along the line of control. For the first time civilians had come out on street to protest against terrorists last month.

“We think this is very important for the locals of respective areas to stop sheltering terrorists. It is also important to keep a watch in their locality,” said another youth.