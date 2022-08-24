Citizens of Khrew demand relief from cement factories

Pampore: The Idara Auqaf Islamia Khrew and Joint Action Committee Khrew in south Kashmir's Khrew, Pampore area exhorted the cement factories to implement the CSR model of Khunmoh in the area.

The Idra Auqaf Islamia Khrew and Joint Action Committee Khrew comprising Civil Society Khrew and Peoples Welfare Trust Khrew asked the six cement factories operating in the area to implement the existing CSR model of Khanmoh in Khrew town forthwith.

In a statement issued here, Idara Auqaf Islamia Khrew said that the model should be implemented in letter and spirit to alleviate the sufferings of the residents.