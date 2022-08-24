Citizens of Khrew demand relief from cement factories

Pampore: The Idara Auqaf Islamia Khrew and Joint Action Committee Khrew in south Kashmir's Khrew, Pampore area exhorted the cement factories to implement the CSR model of Khunmoh in the area.
The Idra Auqaf Islamia Khrew and Joint Action Committee Khrew comprising Civil Society Khrew and Peoples Welfare Trust Khrew asked the six cement factories operating in the area to implement the existing CSR model of Khanmoh in Khrew town forthwith.
In a statement issued here, Idara Auqaf Islamia Khrew said that the model should be implemented in letter and spirit to alleviate the sufferings of the residents.
“Khrew is facing a host of issues including low saffron production and damage to flora and fauna due to the pollution caused by the factories,” the statement said.
It said that the model includes paying electricity fees to 2000 families, a yearly economic incentive of Rs 2000 to the children of employees, and upgrading of the drainage system.
“The town has been neglected so far and all our previous representations went unheard,” the statement said.