Jammu: J&K Government today terminated the services of a civil judge namely Mohammed Yousaf Allai as he had “used fake RBA certificate to get into judicial service”.

On the recommendations of Full Court of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Lt Governor has ordered “termination of services of civil judge (junior division)/Munisff, Mohammed Yousaf Allai (under suspension) with immediate effect,” an order of the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Civil Secretariat, said.