Civil Secretariat employees to get new ID cards

Jammu: The employees in Civil Secretariat will get new identity cards which will be issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Security.

“All departments shall nominate nodal officers, not below the rank of Additional Secretary, who shall forward the necessary details of the employees working in their departments to the SSP (Security), Civil Secretariat, Srinagar,” reads an order issued by the Commissioner Secretary, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

The order says, “The SSP (Security) shall entertain requisitions from the concerned nodal officers only, who shall forward such details with due diligence.”

The details of attached staff in various departments will be furnished separately in respect of which a temporary paper based identity card valid for six months will be issued, as per the past practice, the order further says.

It adds, “The Information Technology Department shall provide the necessary software solution along-with QR Code and technical support by deputing one official for the purpose of issuance of new type identity cards immediately.”

“All employees upon transfer or retirement shall deposit their identity cards with the SSP (Security), Civil Secretariat, necessarily. The No objection Certificate (NoC) in this regard, from the SSP (Security), Civil Secretariat shall be a pre-requisite for the issuance of LPC processing of pension cases as the case may be. In case of loss of identity card, once issued to any employee, a fresh card shall be issued only after deposition of Rs 500 in the government treasury and on production of a police report,” the order adds.

As per the order, the identity cards would be issued by the SSP Security, Civil Secretariat who would furnish requisition of funds for the purpose to the General Administration Department.