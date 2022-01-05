Civil services (main) examination from tomorrow: UPSC

New Delhi: The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be conducted as per schedule from Friday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said on Wednesday.

Keeping in view the restrictions being imposed by governments to curb the spread of COVID-19, the commission has urged the states to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the candidates and examination functionaries in their movement, especially those who are coming from the containment and micro-containment zones.