Civil society has responsibility in ensuring peace: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today attended a programme at Amar Singh Club to felicitate Dr Karan Singh. Lauding the immense contributions of Dr Karan Singh in Public life, the Lt Governor called him a towering man of ideas and ideals.

Dr Singh with his multi-faceted personality has made a remarkable contribution to Indian polity and illumined literary world with his intellectual brilliance, he said.

The Lt Governor called on the young generation especially those who are engaged in social service, literary field, to draw inspiration from the life of Dr Karan Singh.