Civilian injured in Shopian

Srinagar: Militants on Wednesday evening fired upon a civilian in Shopian district of southern Kashmir. An operation is underway to track down the involved, police said.

Police identified the civilian as Zameer Ahmad Bhat son Abdul Hameed, a resident of Dangerpora Chitragam Kalan. The injured, police said, is a shopkeeper by profession.

“Zameer was fired upon by the terrorists outside his home,” police said, adding he was removed to hospital where he is being treated for bullet injuries. “So far he is stable and area has been cordoned off to nab the terrorists.”

