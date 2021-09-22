Civilian injured in Shopian

Srinagar: Militants on Wednesday evening fired upon a civilian in Shopian district of southern Kashmir. An operation is underway to track down the involved, police said.
Police identified the civilian as Zameer Ahmad Bhat son Abdul Hameed, a resident of Dangerpora Chitragam Kalan. The injured, police said, is a shopkeeper by profession.
“Zameer was fired upon by the terrorists outside his home,” police said, adding he was removed to hospital where he is being treated for bullet injuries. “So far he is stable and area has been cordoned off to nab the terrorists.”
Meanwhile, Police in a statement said that “at about 2145hrs Shopian Police received information about a terror crime incident in at Chitragam Kalan area of Shopian where terrorists had fired up on a civilian. Senior Police officers reached at the terror crime spot.”
“Preliminary investigation, it revealed that terrorists had fired upon a civilian identified as Jeever Hameed Bhat (shopkeeper by profession) son of Ab Hameed Bhat resident of Chitragam Shopian. In this terror incident, he received gunshot injuries in his leg. He has been evacuated to nearby hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be stable. Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law.
Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on,” the statement said.