Civilian killed by terrorists in Anantnag cremated in Udhampur village

Jammu: Deepak Kumar, 23, the civilian who was killed by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was cremated in his native village in Udhampur district on Tuesday.
His cremation was held amid high tempers in Thail village in Bilaspur Majalta, Udhampur in presence of the hundreds of people who offered tearful adieu to the victim.
Known lovingly as Deepu, son of Mashu Kumar was working for a private circus near Janglat Mandi area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district where terrorists shot him dead on May 29.
Sarpanch of Panchayat Halqa Bilaspur, Thial, Kewal Sharma said that he had been working in Kashmir for several years.
As his wife and others carrying the coffin in the vehicle brought his body to his native village, people from surrounding villages gathered around amid an emotionally charged atmosphere.
Having lost their son and lone bread earner, the family members were inconsolable. Kumar is survived by a pregnant wife who he married a year back, aged father, visually impaired brother Raju, his wife and their two children.
The entire family was dependent on Kumar.
Kumar was cremated at his native village in presence of hundreds of people, ex-MLA R S Pathania, politicians from various political parties, and activists of social and religious organisations.
However, his bed-ridden father could not attend his last rites as he was unable to walk due to ailing health.
FAMILY’S REACTION
One of his family members said that for the last several months, Kumar was working in the circus at Anantnag.
“Yesterday evening, we were extremely worried about him. We felt uncomfortable with unusual feelings. Later, in the morning, when the family came to know about his killing, we were shell shocked,” he said.
Kumar’s wife said that her husband had gone out to buy milk and other goods when she heard gunshots just outside their rented accommodation at Janglat Mandi.
“I saw Deepu in the pool of blood on the ground. He was critically injured. He was rushed by the locals to the hospital where he was pronounced dead,” she said, breaking down. Kumar’s brother, Raju expressed his pain saying that Kumar supported his family financially.
“Yesterday we received a call from him. As usual, he assured us that he would send some money for ration and other items for the family,” Kumar’s visually impaired brother said.