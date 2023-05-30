Civilian killed by terrorists in Anantnag cremated in Udhampur village

Jammu: Deepak Kumar, 23, the civilian who was killed by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was cremated in his native village in Udhampur district on Tuesday.

His cremation was held amid high tempers in Thail village in Bilaspur Majalta, Udhampur in presence of the hundreds of people who offered tearful adieu to the victim.

Known lovingly as Deepu, son of Mashu Kumar was working for a private circus near Janglat Mandi area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district where terrorists shot him dead on May 29.

Sarpanch of Panchayat Halqa Bilaspur, Thial, Kewal Sharma said that he had been working in Kashmir for several years.