Civilian killed in cross firing in Shopian: Police

Police said that Shahid was killed “in crossfire between security forces and militants”. However, locals contested the claim and alleged that Shahid was shot at after an altercation with security forces.

“Around 1030 hrs unidentified terrorists attacked a Naka party of 178 Bn, CRPF at Babapora, Shopian. CRPF retaliated the fire and during cross firing one unidentified person got killed. Further details are being ascertained. @JmuKmrPolice@KashmirPolice@DigSkr,” Shopian police tweeted after the shooting incident.

Initially, CRPF claimed that they “opened fire after there was an attempt of snatching weapons”. Other reports suggested that the CRPF “opened fire on suspicion”.