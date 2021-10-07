Civilian killed in CRPF firing in Anantnag

Srinagar: A civilian was killed in firing by Central Reserve Police Force personnel on Thursday evening in Anantnag district, police said.
Preliminary investigations have revealed the slain is from Jager Kotli Jammu namely Yasir Ali.
The incident, police said, took place at Monghal Bridge after personnel of 40 battalion CRPF opened fire on a Scorpio vehicle.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said that a Naka was established by 40 Bn CRPF at Monghal Bridge. “A suspected vehicle without number was tried to intercept by the Naka party. However it rushed towards the Naka party,” he said.
“It was then challenged by the on duty troops. Troops fired upon in self defence and one person died.” The IGP said: “But driver managed to escape. Identify & credential of deceased person is being verified. Details will be followed.”
Police said the slain civilian is most probably from Jammu and they have asked their counterparts in Jammu to get the identity of deceased ascertained.
Meanwhile, Mayor Srinagar Municipality, Junaid Azim Mattu condemned the killing and demanded action against involved. “Strongly condemn killing of a civilian at Monghal, Anantnag who was shot at and killed at a checkpost. This is without a doubt disproportionate and unjustified use of force and in unacceptable! Stern and visible action should be initiated! My deepest condolences to his family,” he said in a tweet.
“In the killing of the civilian at Monghal, Anantnag resulting from firing by a CRPF party - the culprit/s is/are known and identified. Action against those responsible should be prompt and justice should not only be done but seen to be done!,” he said in another tweet.