Civilian killed in CRPF firing in Anantnag

Srinagar: A civilian was killed in firing by Central Reserve Police Force personnel on Thursday evening in Anantnag district, police said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed the slain is from Jager Kotli Jammu namely Yasir Ali.

The incident, police said, took place at Monghal Bridge after personnel of 40 battalion CRPF opened fire on a Scorpio vehicle.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said that a Naka was established by 40 Bn CRPF at Monghal Bridge. “A suspected vehicle without number was tried to intercept by the Naka party. However it rushed towards the Naka party,” he said.