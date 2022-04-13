Civilian killed in Kulgam militant attack

Srinagar: A civilian was killed in a hit and run militant attack in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Wednesday, while a massive hunt was underway to track down the involved, Police said.
The incident took place at Kakran village of Kulgam when an unknown number of militants fired indiscriminately upon Satish Kumar Singh.
A resident of the same village, Satish is a driver by profession.
“Terrorists fired upon a civilian namely Satish Kumar Singh, driver by profession, son of Surinder Kumar Singh, resident of Kakran, Kulgam at Kakran. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet. Police said that Singh was shifted to hospital in a critical condition.
However, he succumbed to his injuries later at hospital. “KulgamTerrorIncidentUpdate: Civilian Satesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Kulgam, succumbed to his injuries at hospital. Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be neutralised soon. Search to track the involved #terrorists in progress. @JmuKmrPolice,” police said in another Tweet. They said that the area had been cordoned off and a massive hunt was underway to track down the attackers.