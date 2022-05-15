Civilian killed in Shopian cross firing: IGP Kashmir

Police said that Ganie received grievous bullet injuries after terrorists opened fire on joint party of police and CRPF who were in the area for a search operation. Police said he was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his grievous injuries.

Ganie, a resident of Turkwangam who deals in automobile accessories was performing ablution when the bullets pierced his body.

According to police, militants opened fire on a joint patrol party of CRPF's 182Bn and SOG near the bridge and Ganie was caught in cross-fire. Ganie suffered bullet wounds and was immediately rushed to a hospital where he died of his injuries, said the police.