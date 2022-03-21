Civilian killed, non-local vendor injured in militant attacks in Budgam, Pulwama

BUDGAM INCIDENT:

“In Budgam, terrorists had barged into the house of one civilian Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Rather resident of Gotpora area of Budgam and fired indiscriminately upon him,” police said in a statement. “In this terror incident, he had sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment however, doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Police added.

The incident took place 10 days after the killing of a local soldier. On March 10, body of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla, who went missing on March 7 from his village, was recovered from the Khag area in Budgam in central Kashmir. Sameer, a soldier with the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI), had gone missing from his native Lokipora village in central Kashmir's Budgam.