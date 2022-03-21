Civilian killed, non-local vendor injured in militant attacks in Budgam, Pulwama

Srinagar: A civilian was killed and a non-local laborer injured in twin hit and run militant attacks in Budgam and Pulwama district on Monday evening.
At both the places a massive cordon and search operation has been launched to track down the attackers.
BUDGAM INCIDENT:
Militants whose number is being ascertained by the police investigation, barged into the house of Tajmul Mohi-ud-din Rather at Gotpora in Budgam and opened indiscriminate fire on him. He was rushed to hospital but he succumbed on the way to hospital.
“In Budgam, terrorists had barged into the house of one civilian Tajamul Mohi-ud-din Rather resident of Gotpora area of Budgam and fired indiscriminately upon him,” police said in a statement. “In this terror incident, he had sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment however, doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Police added.
The incident took place 10 days after the killing of a local soldier. On March 10, body of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla, who went missing on March 7 from his village, was recovered from the Khag area in Budgam in central Kashmir. Sameer, a soldier with the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI), had gone missing from his native Lokipora village in central Kashmir's Budgam.
PULWAMA INCIDENT:
In Pulwama, police said a non-local identified as Bisujeet Kumar was shot at and injured critically. Police said that he is a street vendor.
“In Pulwama at about 1945hrs terrorists had fired upon one outside street vendor identified as Bisujeet Kumar Son of Paras Madal resident of Bihar,” police said. “In this terror incident he has received gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar in a Critical Care ambulance where he is being treated,” Police said.
“Police have registered cases regarding both the terror crime incidents,” police said. “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances leading to these terror crimes. The respective areas have been cordoned and search in these areas is going on.” This is the second incident in Pulwama during the last three days. Earlier on March 19 militants shot at and injured a non-local carpenter in Pulwama.
The injured Muhammad Akram (40) had sustained bullet injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to SMHS Hospital here. Akram is a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. He stays at Arihal in Pulwama, the officials had said.