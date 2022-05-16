Civilian killing: Amid doom and gloom, Shopian village unable to come to terms

Shopian: The shutter of his shop is down but the mourners slow their pace and look at the store with pensive eyes as they walk past.

Shoaib Ahmad Ganie had set up an automobile accessories store a few months ago in his native Turkwangam village, some 11 kms from Shopian town, to earn his livelihood. But on Sunday afternoon a bullet pierced his chest after grazing his upper arm.

He was immediately rushed to hospital but he died of his injuries.