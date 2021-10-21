Civilian killings aimed to create communal hatred in Kashmir: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that the recent civilian killings especially
those of the minority community members, were an attack on the traditional brotherhood of Kashmir.
These killings by the militants are aimed to create an atmosphere of communal hatred in Kashmir with the help of their mentors across the Line of Control, the DGP said while addressing the Police Commemoration Day function at Armed Police Complex Zewan.
“Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies will bluntly answer these forces and eradicate them from the soil,” he asserted.
The J&K Police Chief said that the Police and other security agencies will foil all nefarious attempts by militants and will not allow them to succeed.
“Civilian killings not only disrupted the peaceful atmosphere but also hit the livelihood of common people of Kashmir and the tourism as well," he said. “We have given a befitting reply to the enemies of peace and will continue to do that.”
While paying tributes to policemen and other personnel of security forces who laid down their lives while serving the nation, he said: “Police are committed to protect the sovereignty and integrity to keep the peace intact in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
He also paid tributes to the civilians who lost their lives.
He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police would take the fight for restoration of peace in Kashmir to its logical conclusion.
He said, "I want to pledge that every effort will be made to maintain peace and security in J&K.”