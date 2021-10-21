Civilian killings aimed to create communal hatred in Kashmir: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that the recent civilian killings especially

those of the minority community members, were an attack on the traditional brotherhood of Kashmir.

These killings by the militants are aimed to create an atmosphere of communal hatred in Kashmir with the help of their mentors across the Line of Control, the DGP said while addressing the Police Commemoration Day function at Armed Police Complex Zewan.

“Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies will bluntly answer these forces and eradicate them from the soil,” he asserted.