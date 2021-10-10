Civilian killings an attempt to divide society on communal lines: Lt Gen DP Pandey

Baramulla: Describing the recent civilian killings as an attempt to divide the society on communal lines, General Officer Commanding, 15 Corps, Lieutenant General, DP Pandey, on Sunday said that people of Kashmir have always stood against such nefarious designs.

While condemning the civilian killings, Lt General Pandey said that prevailing peaceful situation across Kashmir is “an eyesore for the enemy country and to those who are against peace” and as such are resorting to killings of innocent people.

“The people of Kashmir are well versed with such people who are hell-bent to divide the society on communal lines. We all condemn such killings and entire population has shown their resentment to such acts,” the GOC, 15 Corps, said.

He said, “Several developmental activities are taking place across Kashmir and people here anticipate more and more such initiatives. The visible change on the ground is making enemy nervous and uneasy. Their frustration is evident from the attempt of dividing the society on communal lines,” he said.