Civilian killings an attempt to divide society on communal lines: Lt Gen DP Pandey

Baramulla: Describing the recent civilian killings as an attempt to divide the society on communal lines, General Officer Commanding, 15 Corps, Lieutenant General, DP Pandey, on Sunday said that people of Kashmir have always stood against such nefarious designs.
While condemning the civilian killings, Lt General Pandey said that prevailing peaceful situation across Kashmir is “an eyesore for the enemy country and to those who are against peace” and as such are resorting to killings of innocent people.
“The people of Kashmir are well versed with such people who are hell-bent to divide the society on communal lines. We all condemn such killings and entire population has shown their resentment to such acts,” the GOC, 15 Corps, said.
He said, “Several developmental activities are taking place across Kashmir and people here anticipate more and more such initiatives. The visible change on the ground is making enemy nervous and uneasy. Their frustration is evident from the attempt of dividing the society on communal lines,” he said.
Lt General DP Pandey at Baramulla presided over an inaugural function of new ‘Dagger Parivar’ school building here. The Baramulla division of army organised the inaugural ceremony on Sunday. The project is developed as a joint venture by the Baramulla division of army and the Indrani Balan foundation, Pune.
The Parivar school has been constructed for the specially-abled children and is run by Teevra Drishti unit of Baramulla division since 2017. With the increase in the roll of students, the Indrani Balan foundation, a Pune based NGO extended its support in 2021, which led to the new infrastructure of the school building which will ensure an appropriate learning environment for the specially-abled students. Present at the occasion were also: Maj Gen Virendra Vats, General Officer Commanding Baramulla Division, Brig Amit Dhir, Punit Balan, Managing Trustee Indrani Balan Foundation, Rayees Mohammad Bhat SSP Baramulla and Ahsan Mir ADC Baramulla.
On this occasion, Lt General D P Pandey, appreciated the noble step taken by the Indrani Balan Foundation for the people of Baramulla and termed it a great initiative towards supporting special children. More than 150 families of Baramulla district will be benefited by this school. The specially-abled children on this occasion performed cultural programmes and drew huge applause from the guests as well as the audience. The children and teachers were felicitated at the end of the ceremony.