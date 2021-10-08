Civilian killings are unjustifiable: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday termed the killing of a civilian at Monghall in district Anantnag as extremely unfortunate and an unprovoked incident.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari said “whatever the circumstances or situations, civilian killings cannot be justified that too by the men in uniform.

“Killing of a person on Monghall Bridge who is said to be father of two minor daughters is heart-wrenching. There can be no justification for such reprehensible incidents and my appeal to all, especially the security forces, would be to exercise maximum restraint so that the designs of nefarious elements are defeated in unison.