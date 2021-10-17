Civilian killings part of a conspiracy: Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference president and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that the civilian killings in Kashmir were happening “as part of a conspiracy and Kashmiris are not involved in such incidents”.

Addressing media persons after attending a condolence meeting at Nigeen here, Abdullah said: “The conspiracy to kill innocent civilians has been hatched with a design to defame Kashmiris.” Abdullah also termed these incidents as “an attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere” in J&K. “These killings are taking place to defame the locals and is also an attempt to disturb the situation in Kashmir,” Abdullah added.

When asked about the National Security Advisor-level talks between India and Pakistan, Abdullah said “any initiative that leads to friendship is welcome”.

"We should pray and hope that there is friendship between the two countries and we can live (in peace)," Abdullah added.

The former three-time CM earlier on Saturday while addressing party workers at the NC headquarters here had described the current day-to-day situation especially with “regard to political affairs and governance” as a “storm” adding that the party leadership and workers will have to “face it with strength”.