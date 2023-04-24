Civilian shot at, injured in south Kashmir

Srinagar: A civilian was shot at and injured by terrorists in Marhama area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a Police official said on Monday.

The Police official identified the injured as Aqib Ahmed Dar, son of Muhammad Ismail Dar of Jaffar Mohalla, Marhama.

“He runs a readymade garment shop. He received a fire arm injury in the left arm in the terrorist attack,” the Police official said.

He said that Aqib was immediately rushed to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara. “He was given some first aid and referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for further treatment. His condition is stable there,” the official said.