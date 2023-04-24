Civilian shot at, injured in south Kashmir

Srinagar: A civilian was shot at and injured by terrorists in Marhama area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a Police official said on Monday.
The Police official identified the injured as Aqib Ahmed Dar, son of Muhammad Ismail Dar of Jaffar Mohalla, Marhama.
“He runs a readymade garment shop. He received a fire arm injury in the left arm in the terrorist attack,” the Police official said.
He said that Aqib was immediately rushed to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara. “He was given some first aid and referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag for further treatment. His condition is stable there,” the official said.
He said that the area had been cordoned off to nab the attackers.
Meanwhile, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that terrorists fired at and injured a civilian Aqib Dar of Zafarpora Marhama, Bijbehara, Anantnag near his house.
“He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.