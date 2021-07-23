Civilian shot dead in Tral

Awantipora: Militants on Friday shot dead a civilian in Tral area of South Kashmir's Awantipora police district. He was identified as Javaid Ahmad Malik, 35, of Lurgam village in Tral, an employee of Education department.

A police official said that at around 9:35 pm militants shot at Malik from a point blank range near his house injuring him critically.

Malik was rushed to the sub district hospital Tral for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Soon after the incident the area was cordoned off and searches launched to nab the attackers.

Police on its official handle tweeted: "Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a #civilian identified as Javeed Ah Malik near his house at Larugam #Tral, #Awantipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he #succumbed to his injuries.”