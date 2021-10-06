[ CIVILLIAN KILLINGS] Security heightened in Srinagar

Srinagar: In the wake of Tuesday’s militant attacks, security forces on Wednesday stepped up vigil in Srinagar and conducted random frisking in parts of city to check such incidents.
The vigil was steeped up since Wednesday morning, as large contingents of police and paramilitary forces were seen deployed on roads.
Wearing bullet proof vests and helmets and carrying assault rifles, CRPF personnel and cops carried out random frisking and identification checks at several places in the city.
The joint parties of police and security forces also erected checkpoints and installed mobile bullet proof bunkers to carry out frisking of commuters and pedestrians.
At some places including TRC crossing, Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk,M A Road, Bemina, Parimpora, Bypass, the joint team of police and CRPF were seen checking the public and private vehicles and identity cards of the occupants.
Sources said that more security personnel, along with the flying squad, were deployed in Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Regal Chowk, TRC Chowk, Polo View and the areas around the city centre.
They said random checking of vehicles and frisking of people was being done as part of the security drill. The deployment of more security personnel was done in the wake of yesterday’s militant attacks at two places in Srinagar.
Police sources said that the police higher ups have called for enhancing surveillance of all vital establishments and strengthening the security grid to thwart attempts of anti-national elements to disturb peace in the city.
They have also urged the officers on ground to strengthen the general security grid and to ensure better synergy and coordination among themselves and other sister agencies working at the ground level so that militants and anti-national elements do not get any chance to disturb the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the city.
“The officers have been asked to establish round-the-clock checkpoints at strategic locations as well as surprise nakas, conduct surprise limited cordon and search operations in crowded places and place cut-off points on exit routes immediately after such attacks,” a senior police officer said.