[ CIVILLIAN KILLINGS] Security heightened in Srinagar

Srinagar: In the wake of Tuesday’s militant attacks, security forces on Wednesday stepped up vigil in Srinagar and conducted random frisking in parts of city to check such incidents.

The vigil was steeped up since Wednesday morning, as large contingents of police and paramilitary forces were seen deployed on roads.

Wearing bullet proof vests and helmets and carrying assault rifles, CRPF personnel and cops carried out random frisking and identification checks at several places in the city.

The joint parties of police and security forces also erected checkpoints and installed mobile bullet proof bunkers to carry out frisking of commuters and pedestrians.