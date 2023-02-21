CJ accorded warm welcome on maiden visit to Srinagar wing

Srinagar: After taking oath last week, Chief Justice (CJ) of the High Court of J&K and Srinagar, Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh on Tuesday paid a maiden visit to the Srinagar wing of the court.
On his arrival, all the officers and officials of the Srinagar Wing accorded warm and cordial welcome to the Chief Justice.
The Chief Justice was received at the High Court Complex by the Registrar General besides other officers of the Registry on his arrival.
A guard of honour was presented to the visiting dignitary who later on had a detailed interaction with both the gazetted and non-gazetted staff of the High Court.
He asked the employees to extend all the courtesy and possible help to the litigant public.
Accompanied by his companion judges, the chief justice paid a visit to the High Court complex and took briefing about the infrastructural facilities existing in the High Court.