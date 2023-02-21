CJ accorded warm welcome on maiden visit to Srinagar wing

Srinagar: After taking oath last week, Chief Justice (CJ) of the High Court of J&K and Srinagar, Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh on Tuesday paid a maiden visit to the Srinagar wing of the court.

On his arrival, all the officers and officials of the Srinagar Wing accorded warm and cordial welcome to the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice was received at the High Court Complex by the Registrar General besides other officers of the Registry on his arrival.