CJ administers oath of office to newly appointed Additional HC Judges

The ceremony was also attended by the Former Judges of High Court, Advocate General, D C Raina; Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta; Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Achal Sethi; Assistant Solicitor General of India, Jammu, President Bar Association, Jammu, District Judges posted at Jammu Headquarter, Members of various Bars, Officers of Civil Administration and Officers and Staff of the Registry.

With the elevation of two Judges, the strength of Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has risen to 15 Judges including the Chief Justice.