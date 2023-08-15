CJ hoists tricolour at High Court’s Srinagar wing

Srinagar: Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh Tuesday hoisted the tricolour at the Srinagar wing of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh’s Srinagar wing on Tuesday celebrated the 77th Independence Day with patriotic zeal and fervour here and the celebrations commenced with the hoisting of the national flag by the Chief Justice who took salute at the march past followed by the playing of the national anthem and patriotic tunes by the band.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Justice Muhammad Akram Chowdhary, and Justice Rajesh Sekhri also attended the event.

Special DGP (CID) R R Swain, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Registrar General, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Registrar Vigilance, Director Judicial Academy, Registrar Rules, Registrar Judicial Srinagar Wing, Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority, Registrar IT, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Joint Registrar Judicial and Incharge Protocol Srinagar wing of the High Court, all other Judicial Officers of District Court Srinagar, Advocate General, Deputy Solicitor General of India, Senior Additional Advocate Generals, Additional Advocate Generals, Deputy Advocate Generals, government advocates and all the officers and officials of High Court of J&K and Ladakh were also present on the occasion.