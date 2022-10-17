CJ Magrey calls for speedy disposal of cases

The Chief Justice also stressed that faith in the judiciary was essential for the administration of justice which could be achieved by speedy disposal of cases.

He said that the courts should create a sense of security among the litigants by assuring them that the one who does the wrong or goes against the law of the country would be punished and all their just grievances would be redressed within the timelines so that they do not get tempted to resort to violent self-help and take law in their hand.

In compliance with these directions of the Chief Justice, the Registrar Judicial of both wings immediately took up the follow-up action in the matter.