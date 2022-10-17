CJ Magrey calls for speedy disposal of cases

Srinagar: Chief Justice Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey Monday issued fresh directions to the Registrar Judicial of both the wings of the High Court to list old cases in the daily supplementary cause lists for speedy disposal so that those cases would be heard by the benches on a priority basis to ensure their speedy disposal. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Chief Justice emphasised that the Constitution of India recognises the need and right to speedy justice, which could only be achieved by quick disposal and weeding out of old cases from the courts.
“Let us start it from now,” he asked the concerned authorities.
The Chief Justice also stressed that faith in the judiciary was essential for the administration of justice which could be achieved by speedy disposal of cases.
He said that the courts should create a sense of security among the litigants by assuring them that the one who does the wrong or goes against the law of the country would be punished and all their just grievances would be redressed within the timelines so that they do not get tempted to resort to violent self-help and take law in their hand.
In compliance with these directions of the Chief Justice, the Registrar Judicial of both wings immediately took up the follow-up action in the matter.