CJ reaffirms judiciary’s dedication to safeguarding rights of every citizen

Singh flagged-off the Tiranga rally from the Srinagar wing of the High Court and led the rally that culminated at the Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk.

Registrar General Shahzad Azeem; Principal Secretary M K Sharma; PDJ (Chairman DLSA), Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad and other members of the Registry as well as District Judiciary, Srinagar accompanied the Chief Justice.

The official spokesman said that the JKSLA had organised the Tiranga rally to display national pride and unity in diversity, to commemorate India’s journey of 75 years of independence, and to pay homage to those who struggled and sacrificed their lives for the future generations.

He said that the rally boasted a vibrant mosaic of participation from various pillars of the legal community like judicial officers of district Srinagar, officers, and officials of the High Court, officers and officials of JKLSA, officers of the Prosecution Department, officials and Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) of DLSA, Srinagar and Budgam, Bar members of High Court, Srinagar and volunteers of NGO White Globe. The official spokesman said that carrying the Tiranga, the procession filled with enthusiasm of patriotism and unity, found its way through the heart of the city centre, painting the city with the vibrant hues of the tricolour. He said that the rally stood as a vivid reminder of India’s diversity, resilience, and collective aspirations.