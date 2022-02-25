Clamour grows for all-weather routes to Marwa, Warwan valleys

He was among a dozen people from the area who reached the Deputy Commissioner office in Anantnag to press for the demand.

Rouf said the road from Chatabal – Daradpora village of Shangus in Anantnag can easily connect the valleys via Choidraman.

“A tunnel from Marwa to Chatroo proposed long back would connect us to Kishtwar directly and alleviate our miseries,” said another local Firdous Ahmad Khanday. He said the precious lives are lost not only in winters but even summers due to the absence of proper road connectivity.

The twin valleys of Marwa and Warwan spread over forty villages are not yet connected to the district headquarters of Kishtwar. Hence the 95 Km long Daksum-- Margan Top- Marwa road thrown open in the year 2007 and connecting it with Kokernag remains the only surface link to the outside world.