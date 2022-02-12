Class 10 result: Authorities issue advisory on fake messages

Srinagar: The JK Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has cautioned the students and their parents over receiving fake messages from unknown people on Class 10 result.
The Joint Secretary Secrecy in JKBOSE, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak in an advisory said that parents of some of the candidates are receiving fake messages from some people regarding class 10 results.
"It has come to our notice that students and parents of class 10th annual, regular, 2021, Kashmir Division, particularly from Anantnag area, have received phone calls from different numbers whereby the calling persons are informing them that their wards are failing in such and such subject," the advisory reads.
The advisory reads that the parents are told that in order to avoid the embarrassment of failure they should transfer a certain amount of money in the informants account number.
"The calling persons are revealing the exact information of the candidates to their parents so that the parents could accept the call as true," the advisory reads.
The JKBOSE authorities have advised all the parents not to fall prey to such calls and should rest assured that JKBOSE has a secure system of tabulation.
"In case the parents receive the calls on their behalf they should immediately inform the nearby Police Station about the matter," the Joint Secretary advised the parents through an advisory.
Notably, rumours are making rounds about the declaration of Class 10 examination of the students. The rumours have left the parents and students in a tizzy and are anxious about the announcement of the result.
However, the JKBOSE officials have clarified that announcement for declaration of class 10th result will be made at appropriate time.
Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak said it will take some more days to complete all the process and formalities for declaration of the class 10th result.
"I urge students not to believe in these rumours," Prof Hakak told Greater Kashmir.
The class 10th examination commenced on November 20 last year and culminated in December first week.
Around 80000 students appeared in the class 10th examination.
The government had announced 30 per cent relaxation in syllabus for classes 10th to 12th students in their annual regular-2021 examination.
The relaxation was given in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and was applicable for the students in Kashmir and Jammu division besides the students in Ladakh UT as well.