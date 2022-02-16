Class 10 results declared

Srinagar: The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) on Wednesday declared the result of the annual class 10th regular annual (2021) examination with an overall pass percentage of 78.74 per cent.

The class 10th examination was conducted by JKBOSE which commenced from mid-November and ended in December first week last year.

As per the official figures produced by JKBOSE a total of 72684 students- Boys 37045 and Girls- 35639 appeared in the examination out of which 28964 Boys and 28061 girls qualified the exam with a pass percentage of 78.14 per cent and 78.74 per cent result.