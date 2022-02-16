Class 10 results declared

Srinagar: The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) on Wednesday declared the result of the annual class 10th regular annual (2021) examination with an overall pass percentage of 78.74 per cent.
The class 10th examination was conducted by JKBOSE which commenced from mid-November and ended in December first week last year.
As per the official figures produced by JKBOSE a total of 72684 students- Boys 37045 and Girls- 35639 appeared in the examination out of which 28964 Boys and 28061 girls qualified the exam with a pass percentage of 78.14 per cent and 78.74 per cent result.
The pass percentage of government schools has been recorded as 67.25 per cent as out of 38721 students who appeared in the examination, 26040 students have qualified it.
The students from private schools have produced 91.18 per cent result as out of 33963 students who appeared in the examination, 30967 qualified the exam.
The JKBOSE figures reveal that around 8139 students qualified the exam with grade A1, 11077 (A2), 12429 (B1), 13079 (B2), 10131 (C1), 2137 (C2) and 17 students have been awarded Grade D in the JKBOSE class 10th examination.
The J&K government had announced 30 per cent relaxation in syllabus for classes 10th to 12th students in their annual regular-2021 examination. The relaxation was given in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and was applicable for the students in Kashmir and Jammu division besides the students in Ladakh UT as well.
Soon after the declaration of the result, the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha congratulated the students who qualified the class 10th examination.
“Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully cleared @ class 10th examinations, Annual, Regular-2021 Kashmir division. Compliments to teachers, parents and JKBOSE officials. Best wishes to all the students for their bright future,” LG Tweeted on micro blogging website.
In the district wise analysis of performance of government schools, Bandipora district has hit the bottom with 58.26 pass percentage while Pulwama district tops the list with 82.45 per cent results. Shopian district has produced 79 per cent result, Budgam 72 per cent, Kulgam 70 per cent, Anantnag and Baramulla district produced 65 percent result.
Kupwara district has produced 63 per cent result, Srinagar 62 percent, Ganderbal 58 per cent and Bandipora 58 per cent result.
Among private schools, Pulwama district has topped the list in district wise analysis of the private schools by producing 96.68 per cent result while Kulgam district has hit the bottom with 87.17 per cent result.