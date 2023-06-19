Class 10th results declared; 80% students qualify exam

Srinagar: The J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Monday declared the result of the class 10th regular annual 2023 examination with an overall pass percentage of 79.89 across Jammu and Kashmir.
The class 10th examination in soft zone areas of J&K was conducted by JKBOSE from March 9, 2023, to April 5, 2023.
The examination of students in hard zone areas was held in April and May of this year.
As per the official figures produced by JKBOSE, a total of 1,48,701 students (77,422 boys and 71,279 girls) had enrolled for the class 10th annual examination of which 1,18,791 students qualified the exam with a pass percentage of 79.89 percent - 78.23 percent for boys and 81.68 percent for girls.
For the past six years, the JKBOSE has abolished the practice of declaring names of toppers or issuing the merit list of position holders.
Instead, the board declares the result of students in grades on the basis of their performances in the exams.
The decision was taken to avoid disturbing students psychologically and avoid people focusing on marks of students.
As per the grading system, the students who have scored 90-100 marks in any subjects are awarded Grade A1 while as 80-89 is given A2 grade, students with 70-79 marks are awarded with B1, 60-69 means B2 grade, 50-59 marks means C1 grade, 40-49 means C2 while 33-39 means D grade, 21-32 means E1 and 20 and below marks means E2 grade.
However, as per the result gazette, Sadaf Mushtaq from the International Islamic School and Farhana Imtiyaz have qualified the exam by scoring 498 (Grade-A1) marks out of 500.
Other four students, Ayesha Khurshid from Mallinson School, Sayyedah Rubaab, Mir Madeeha Nisar, and Taha Azmat have scored 497 marks out of 500.
The JKBOSE figures reveal that around 13,823 students qualified the exam with Grade A1, 18,489 with A2, 24,147 with B1, 28,880 with B2, 26,248 with C1, 7133 with C2, and 78 students have been awarded Grade D in the JKBOSE class 10th examination.
Soon after the declaration of the result, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha congratulated the students who qualified the class 10th examination.
“Heartiest congratulations to all the students, who have passed @jkboseofficial Class 10th annual regular examinations 2023. Girls have once again outshined boys, with a pass percentage of 81.68 compared to boys' 78.23 percent. My best wishes to students, their parents, and teachers," LG tweeted.
Director School Education Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir congratulated all the toppers and appreciated the students, teachers, heads of the institutions, and other functionaries of the Department of School Education for the excellent results in class 10th exam.
"The teamwork from higher to lower rung of the human resource of the department resulted in this wonderful feat. My appreciation to all," Mir said in his message.
The Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) extended its heartiest congratulations to the students who qualified the class 10 examinations.
“We congratulate students, parents, teachers, and schools, as it is their combined effort that has resulted in this success,” a PSAJK spokesperson said.
As per the subject-wise performance, students have poorly performed in Mathematics subject as only 70 percent students qualified the subject.
The pass percentage of students in English has been recorded as 85.2, Hindi at 95 percent, Urdu at 91 percent, Science at 89 percent, and Social Science at 90.50 percent.
As per the JKBOSE, one student has been shown Dispute Eligibility by JKBOSE while 11 students have been awarded unfair means and the board has cancelled the exam of around 102 students.
Six students have been disqualified for two years while one student has been disqualified for three years.
This was the first board examination of class 10th conducted in March post adoption of the National Academic Calendar and implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 by the J&K government.