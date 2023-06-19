Class 10th results declared; 80% students qualify exam

Srinagar: The J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Monday declared the result of the class 10th regular annual 2023 examination with an overall pass percentage of 79.89 across Jammu and Kashmir.

The class 10th examination in soft zone areas of J&K was conducted by JKBOSE from March 9, 2023, to April 5, 2023.

The examination of students in hard zone areas was held in April and May of this year.

As per the official figures produced by JKBOSE, a total of 1,48,701 students (77,422 boys and 71,279 girls) had enrolled for the class 10th annual examination of which 1,18,791 students qualified the exam with a pass percentage of 79.89 percent - 78.23 percent for boys and 81.68 percent for girls.

For the past six years, the JKBOSE has abolished the practice of declaring names of toppers or issuing the merit list of position holders.

Instead, the board declares the result of students in grades on the basis of their performances in the exams.

The decision was taken to avoid disturbing students psychologically and avoid people focusing on marks of students.