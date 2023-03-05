Class 11th exams today

Srinagar: The annual (regular 2023) examination of class 11th students would commence from Monday in soft zone areas of Kashmir.

As many as 67,458 students of soft zone areas have registered for the class 11th examination for which the J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has set up 622 examination centres.

The date-sheet for the annual regular 2023 examination of class 10th to 12th students in soft zone areas was notified in February this year.

As per the date-sheet issued by the Director Academics JKBOSE, the examination of class 11th students in soft zone areas would commence from March 6 of 2023 and culminate on April 19.