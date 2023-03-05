Class 11th exams today

Srinagar: The annual (regular 2023) examination of class 11th students would commence from Monday in soft zone areas of Kashmir.
As many as 67,458 students of soft zone areas have registered for the class 11th examination for which the J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has set up 622 examination centres.
The date-sheet for the annual regular 2023 examination of class 10th to 12th students in soft zone areas was notified in February this year.
As per the date-sheet issued by the Director Academics JKBOSE, the examination of class 11th students in soft zone areas would commence from March 6 of 2023 and culminate on April 19.
The examination of class 10th students in soft zone areas would commence from March 9, 2023, and culminate on April 5.
The examination of class 12th students would commence from March 8 and culminate on April 2, 2023.
As per the figures produced by the J&K BOSE, around 2,13,104 students – 1,97,890 of soft zone and 15,214 students of hard zone areas are scheduled to appear in class 10th to 12th annual regular (2023) examination. The J&K Board has set up 2069 examination centres including 1886 centres in soft zone areas and 183 centres in hard zone areas.
Notably, this is the first J&K Board examination conducted in the month of March post adoption of National Academic Calendar and implementation of National Education Policy (NEP), 2020m by the J&K government.
The J&K Board has already notified the soft and hard zone areas of Kashmir and Jammu divisions.
As per the BOSE, around 444 schools – 135 in Kashmir division and 309 in Jammu fall in hard zones while seven zones of Kargil district and whole Ladakh area fall in hard zones.
In Kashmir division, 43 schools of Anantnag, 19 in Bandipora, 32 in Kupwara, 28 in Kulgam, and 13 in Budgam fall in hard zones.
In the Jammu division, 50 schools of Kishtwar, 47 in Reasi, seven in Rajouri, 20 in Poonch, 56 in Doda, 64 in Ramban and 65 schools of Udhampur fall in hard zones.
The examination of students in hard zone areas is scheduled to commence from April 2023.
Joint Secretary J&K BOSE Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak told Greater Kashmir that the date-sheet for the students of hard zone areas would be notified later, separately.