Class 12 result within 2 days, class 10 in a week: JKBOSE

Srinagar: The result of class 12th annual regular-2021 examination will be declared within two days, an official at JK Board of School Education (BOSE) said on Monday.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Joint Secretary Administration JKBOSE, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak said the result was at its final stage and will be declared within two days.
“The result of class 12th will be declared within two days,” Prof Hakak told Greater Kashmir.
He further said the students should not pay heed to any rumours about declaration of the result but should wait for the official announcement of the JK Board.
“We will make an official announcement for the declaration of results for class 12th students,” he said.
Pertinently, the Class 12 examinations commenced on November 11 last year and ended on December 6. Over 80,000 students appeared in examination in 739 examination centres designated in government and private schools across Kashmir.
Last year, the J&K government had announced 30 percent relaxation in syllabus for classes 10th to 12th students in their annual regular-2021 examination.
The relaxation was given in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and was applicable for the students in Kashmir and Jammu division besides the students in Ladakh UT as well.
Meanwhile, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak said the result of class 10th annual regular-2021 examination was also being prepared simultaneously and will be declared within a week’s time.
“There is some pendency in the class 10th result which is being expedited. The result will be declared soon after we are done with the compilation and other formalities,” he said. The class 10th annual regular-2021 examination commenced on November 20 last year and culminated in December first week.
Around 74000 students had appeared in class 10th examination for which more than 730 examination centres were set up by JK Board in schools across Kashmir.