Class 12 result within 2 days, class 10 in a week: JKBOSE

Srinagar: The result of class 12th annual regular-2021 examination will be declared within two days, an official at JK Board of School Education (BOSE) said on Monday.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Joint Secretary Administration JKBOSE, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak said the result was at its final stage and will be declared within two days.

“The result of class 12th will be declared within two days,” Prof Hakak told Greater Kashmir.