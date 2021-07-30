Class 12 results| CBSE records 99.37 pass percentage, girls outshine boys

"For the implementation of tabulation policy successfully and in the given time frame, it was considered important to facilitate the work to be done by teachers. So, in order to facilitate schools and help them in compilation and moderation of results and reduce any inadvertent errors on their part, a comprehensive and feature-rich system was developed by IT team of the CBSE," said CBSE Examinations Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj noted that there were about a lakh students who were from boards other than CBSE.

"The schools were requested to verify their roll numbers, name of candidates and name of the Board so that their data could be taken from the Boards concerned.

"The system also calculated class 10 component based on data taken from various Boards. It also facilitated schools in uploading of class 10 marks for non-CBSE candidates whose data could not be received from board concerned and calculation of its 30 per cent component," he said.

The number of candidates scoring above 95 per cent has increased from 38,686 last year to 70,004 this year. However, the number of candidates scoring between 90-95 per cent has gone down from 1,57,934 to 1,50,152.

The number of Children with Special Needs scoring above 95 per cent is 129 while 400 students in the category have scored above 90 per cent. In CBSE-affiliated schools abroad, 99.92 per cent students have passed class 12.

Kendriya Vidalayas and the schools under the Central Tibetan Schools Administration have achieved a 100 per cent pass percentage as against 98.62 per cent and 98.23 per cent respectively last year.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas have improved their pass percentage from 98.70 to 99.94 this year. The pass percentage of government and government-aided schools have increased by 4.78 per cent and 7.92 per cent respectively.

The pass percentage of private schools has increased by over 11 per cent since last year.

Only 6,149 students have been placed under compartment as against 87,650 students last year.

"The compartment examination will be conducted between August 16 to September 15. The exact dates will be announced in some time," Bhardwaj said.