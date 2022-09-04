Class 12th pass outs will undergo skill training, 100 best teachers, lecturers of J&K being sent outside UT for training this year: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that as part of the National Education Policy (NEP), a new enrolment drive to bring the children to schools under the ‘Aao School Chalein Campaign’ witnessed a 14.5 percent increase in the enrolment in 2021-22 compared to 2020-21.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted the LG as saying that 1,65,000 students had been enrolled in various schools of J&K.

“Under the unique initiative of the School Education Department, TALAASH Survey was launched. Through this initiative, 20 lakh children have been surveyed of which 93,508 students have been found out of school or never enrolled. Mainstreaming of out-of-school children has been initiated in the appropriate age schools. We are committed to providing education with a value system to all meritorious students,” he said.

The LG said that the focus was also laid on vulnerable segments for enrolment of students in pre-primary classes and primary classes which includes nomadic children, children of far-flung areas, girls, and Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories.